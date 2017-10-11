After Harvey Weinstein, Terry Crews Opens Up About His Own Sexual Assault

After a recent The New York Times exposé revealed several allegations of sexual assault against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, actors from across the industry have both spoken out against Weinstein’s behaviour and shared their own experiences of sexual assault. Now, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews is one of them.

Crews took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his own experience of sexual assault in Hollywood in the hopes that his story will “deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Crews continued that, as a Black man, he was scared to react angrily for fear that he would be painted in an unfair light.

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Crews also noted that he did not share his story because he was worried he would not be believed.

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He concludes the thread by saying the problem of sexual violence is one that permeates the entire Hollywood industry.

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Almost instantly, Crews’s story went viral, and hundreds of people thanked the actor for his honesty.

I’m incredibly sorry that happened to you. No man should be ashamed of coming forward & you have opened the door for others. Thank you! — Amanda Blount (@amandablount2) October 11, 2017

Thank you @terrycrews for your bravery. I hope more men & women feel empowered to expose these monsters. #harveyweinstien #castingcouch — BeBe (@Septgurl28) October 11, 2017

Lots of people noted how important it was that a man share his experience of sexual assault…

You are gonna save and help so many men to hopefully gain the strength to speak out and tell their truth. Specifically black men — jason (Wakanda) (@RoseIsotope) October 10, 2017

Thank you for sharing this. So many people refuse to believe that this happens to men, too, so men refuse to come forward. I hope someone… — Karen Mathis (@karenamathis) October 10, 2017 …(man or woman) will gain some strength seeing you share your story. — Karen Mathis (@karenamathis) October 10, 2017

And one thoughtful Twitter user pointed to the reality that, if a famous man like Terry Crews was afraid to share his story. several less powerful women were in the throes of that fear at this very moment.

This thread just proves that if this can happen to u (a strong charismatic man) & u feel the need to be silent, there are countless women… — Abby Gritti (@AbbyGritti) October 10, 2017

