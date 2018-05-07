If You Need a Reason to Love Taylor Swift Again, Here It Is

The singer kicked off her Reputation tour in a way that will melt your dang heart

Taylor Swift wears a black off-shoulder ensemble while singing into a mike she is holding with her right hand. The Taylor Swift Reputation Tour will begin tonight, May 7.

(Photo: Getty)

Even if you’re still on the fence about Taylor Swift’s latest album, Reputation, there is no question that the singer goes the extra mile for her loyal fanbase. This past weekend, she proved that yet again.

On May 5, Swift invited 2,000 foster and adoptive kids and their families to the final dress rehearsal of her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour. The singer performed her entire set for the crowd and provided pizza, desserts, autographs and plenty of photo opps for the young concert goers. Basically, these fans were treated to the ultimate T-Swift experience—and they loved every second of it.

There was one fan, however, who wasn’t able to be at the rehearsal—so Swift payed her a personal visit earlier in the day.

Swift surprised 8-year-old burn victim Isabella McCune with a visit to the Arizona Burn Centre in Phoenix. According to the Arizona Republic, McCune was not able to attend Swift’s Saturday concert after an accident in March left her with severe burns covering 65 percent of her body. The young fan put out a video message on Arizona Republic‘s news site explaining her situation. “I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen,” Isabella says in the video. And Swift seriously came through.

Dressed in a yellow hospital gown, the celeb posed for photos with Isabella and her family, as well as hospital staff, and signed autographs. The young fan’s mother, Lilly McCune, told People that Swift went above and beyond for her daughter. “She brought her a bag with goodies from her tour. She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honoured that her music helped her,” McCune said.

We’ve had mixed feelings towards Swift in the past, TBH, but these acts of kindness are truly Gorgeous.

