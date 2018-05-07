If You Need a Reason to Love Taylor Swift Again, Here It Is

Even if you’re still on the fence about Taylor Swift’s latest album, Reputation, there is no question that the singer goes the extra mile for her loyal fanbase. This past weekend, she proved that yet again.

On May 5, Swift invited 2,000 foster and adoptive kids and their families to the final dress rehearsal of her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour. The singer performed her entire set for the crowd and provided pizza, desserts, autographs and plenty of photo opps for the young concert goers. Basically, these fans were treated to the ultimate T-Swift experience—and they loved every second of it.

Thanks @taylorswift13 for allowing us to be the first to see your #reputationtour ! For foster/adoptive families she gave us a private show, freedom to roam around the Cardinals stadium, bought everyone pizza, picture with us, and everyone got an autograph. Our girls loves you! pic.twitter.com/4oIgLtK4oZ — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

The pizza and candy and hugs and pictures…I just can’t even lol…My daughter is on cloud nine! Finally just fell asleep at 12:30AM she was so ramped up — Sara (@Beavoice26) May 6, 2018

There was one fan, however, who wasn’t able to be at the rehearsal—so Swift payed her a personal visit earlier in the day.

Swift surprised 8-year-old burn victim Isabella McCune with a visit to the Arizona Burn Centre in Phoenix. According to the Arizona Republic, McCune was not able to attend Swift’s Saturday concert after an accident in March left her with severe burns covering 65 percent of her body. The young fan put out a video message on Arizona Republic‘s news site explaining her situation. “I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen,” Isabella says in the video. And Swift seriously came through.

Dressed in a yellow hospital gown, the celeb posed for photos with Isabella and her family, as well as hospital staff, and signed autographs. The young fan’s mother, Lilly McCune, told People that Swift went above and beyond for her daughter. “She brought her a bag with goodies from her tour. She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honoured that her music helped her,” McCune said.

Dear @taylorswift13 : THANK YOU SO MUCH for visiting Isabella A sweet miracle for a special 8yo girl going through so much #12News #IsabellameetTaylor #TaylormeetIsabella @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/vGFvPby9Dl — Antonia Mejia (@AMejia12News) May 5, 2018

We’ve had mixed feelings towards Swift in the past, TBH, but these acts of kindness are truly Gorgeous.

