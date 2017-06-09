In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Taylor Swift might be celebrating selling more than 10 million copies of 1989 worldwide, but she really just won the prize for Pettiest Marketing Move by a Pissed Off Pop Star Ever. After pulling her music from Spotify in 2014 in protest that artists weren’t being paid fairly, she just released HER ENTIRE MUSIC CATALOGUE to all streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal and Amazon. The official reason? To celebrate the above-mentioned 1989 milestone, of course. The suspected *true* motive? To outshine her sworn rival Katy Perry, whose new album Witness dropped, oh, on the same day.

Perry may have told James Corden on the May 22 episode of The Late Late Show that Taylor “started it”… well, it seems like T-Swift kinda just finished it, no?

And while we’re not usually here for the Katy Perry-Taylor Swift dramz, we can’t help but be riveted by this swift move of pure pettiness. Twitter, as always, was here for it.

Katy Perry: Here’s my new album, stream it on Spotif- Taylor Swift: Here’s my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify pic.twitter.com/ps8kyrXA9e — leo (@roIIingdice) June 9, 2017

Young Taylor with the greatest stunt queen move. On the eve of @katyperry‘s new album she’s putting her music up for streaming. Gagged. https://t.co/wyRURpYu13 — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) June 9, 2017

So Taylor Swift is finally releasing all her music on Spotify tonight.. the night Katy Perry releases her new album. pic.twitter.com/bBhNUCG5rD — Guillermo Galvan (@willygalvan) June 9, 2017

katy perry: the countdown starts now make sure to stream my album on spotify toni… taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/Y0LTw9CObH — ninho (@tabembruno) June 9, 2017

Messy!!!!! She knows witness drops tonight pic.twitter.com/gksNvZal3c — JAC (@CruzJullian) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got OVERSHADOWED BY ALL OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S OLD MUSIC BEING RE-RELEASED pic.twitter.com/5SGk0lk8HR — summer (@slaylorstan) June 9, 2017

I can’t believe Taylor Swift came back to Spotify just to ruin Katy Perry’s life — Alanna (@alannallama) June 9, 2017

It’s hard to pick sides in the Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud because they both don’t have a point. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Witness drops AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT Taylor Swift : pic.twitter.com/XsIYISdDJf — CharismaSpot (@CharismaSpot) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift putting her music on Spotify to distract from Katy Perry’s album release is the level of petty I strive towards — Madison Jadzak (@mjjadz) June 9, 2017

Katy: Have a seat my katycats because here’s my new albu-

Taylor: My entire discography will now be able on all streaming platforms

Katy: pic.twitter.com/uAhkhb9GCq — E (@scammerswift) June 9, 2017

Crazy coincidence or advanced shade? You be the judge…

