Taylor Swift Ended One Feud, Only to Reignite Another Moments Later

It can feel like Taylor Swift has more ongoing feuds than any Real Housewives cast, but on Wednesday, it seemed like she was finally ready to resolve at least one of them.

As Swift was getting ready to kick off her Reputation stadium tour in Arizona, she took a moment during final rehearsals to post an update on her bad blood with Katy Perry. If you need a refresher, the two singers became enemies back in 2014 when Perry allegedly poached background dancers from Swift’s Red Tour. Yes, you read that right. This BS has been going on for four years.

After numerous she-said-she-said interviews, it looks like Perry is ready to move on (and tbh, so are we). According a Swift’s Instagram story, the singer received a literal olive branch and a note Perry addressed to her “old friend.” While the letter was only partially visible, it appears to say: “I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunication and hurt feelings between us.” Swift wrote “Thank you Katy” with heart emojis on the post. “This means so much to me,” Swift said in the video.

I mean, I’m pretty sure this extremely extra way of making up could’ve been done over text, but maybe celebs really aren’t like us after all. That said, amid the absolutely terrifying new cycle, Swift’s IG vid felt like the bit of good news that we need right now. Hope for a brighter tomorrow, some might say.

BREAKING NEWS: World War III is officially OVER! The war between @KatyPerry and @TaylorSwift13 has officially ENDED! With Taylor winning, after Katy Perry FINALLY apologised! World Peace is HERE! pic.twitter.com/NG0CLLPI1q — Wendy Williams (@WendyWiIllams) May 8, 2018

First North and South Korea, now Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, we’re one step closer to world peace — H. (@mijacabello97) May 8, 2018

But just when we were feeling all warm and fuzzy, Swift went and reignited her feud with Kim Kardashian. Like, dang. Can’t we all just grow up and let this high-school dramz go? No? OK, here it is.

During her tour opener on May 8, Swift decorated the stage with massive snakes.

“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh?” Swift said to the audience. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. Then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”

It didn’t take much for people to decipher that the “someone” Swift is referring to is none other than Kim K. This duo feuded back in 2016 over Kanye West’s lyrics in “Famous.” Swift is referenced in the song and when it was released, she and her squad appeared to be surprised and offended by one lyric in particular: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.” In response, Kardashian posted cellphone footage showing Kanye West in a recording studio, clearing the lyric with Swift by phone. Shortly after, Kardashian posted a tweet that many interpreted as a direct reference to Swift, calling her a snake.

Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

While she may have accepted Perry’s peace offering, it seems like maintaining an ongoing feud is part of Swift’s brand. And given that the singer has incorporated the Kim K beef into her worldwide Reputation tour, it’s clear that she deffo isn’t over it. Even if we are.

