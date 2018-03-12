Even If You Don’t Like Taylor Swift, Her New Vid Is Worth a Watch

Wait, did I just become a Taylor Swift fan? Look what she made me do

Taylor Swift Delicate: Taylor Swift wears a sparkly top and dark shorts during a perofrmance, she is holding a mic and pointing into the crowd

My dislike of Taylor Swift is well-documented, so writing this feels both necessary and incredibly uncomfortable.

Swift dropped her new song “Delicate” and accompanying music video at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Awards, and it is a legit bop. The song is the fourth single released off her Reputation album.

The vid, directed by Joseph Kahn—the man who also brought us such Swift-classics as “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space”—has (predictably) already hit numero uno on YouTube’s trending list. It begins with Swift being interviewed by reporters, taking selfies with young fans and yet also feeling like she can only be herself away from the cameras. But that all changes when Swift magically becomes invisible, allowing her to let her freak flag fly, awkward-dancing her way through a hotel, the subway and out onto the streets.

While few can relate to Swift’s $280 million empire, many fans—and even some non-fans—are connecting with the message of the video. And they’ve already uploaded the memes to prove it:

However, the “Delicate”vid has also hit a sour note for some, with several Twitter users suggesting it was a rip-off of Spike Jonze’s iconic fragrance commercial for Kenzo.

But let’s be real, what would a Swift single be without some controversy over whether or not she actually stole what is intended to be a fresh new brand of awkward girl-next-door?

As a non-Swift fan, for me what sets this song and dance apart from Swift’s previous work is her opening lyric. “My reputation’s never been worse so / you must like me for me,” sings Swift, which feels surprisingly self-aware compared to her earlier release, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Dare I say, that message alone is worthy of some clapping emojis?

Whether “Delicate” signals a turning point for Swift’s rep is still to be determined, but it’s safe to say that this song—and its memes—are already taking over.

