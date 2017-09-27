Is a Friendship Between Taylor Swift and Cardi B Blooming?

Nothing says “congrats on snagging my No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100” like a literal tub of flowers.

After dominating the top of the charts for the last month, Taylor Swift has finally been dethroned. She rose to the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 100 after the release of her highly-anticipated (and highly shady) single “Look What You Made Me Do,” but Cardi B has since stolen the crown with the ultimate banger “Bodak Yellow.” (And rightfully so. Don’t @ me.)

On September 26, the Bronx-born rapper shared a photo on Instagram of her posing with a plethora of pink flowers sent by the blonde pop mogul herself with the caption, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers… and I freaking love your music.”

Pardon us, but that’s just so damn classy on every level. Cardi B deserves every freaking petal in the universe and props to Swifty for being supportive rather than competitive. The 24-year-old gushed to Us Weekly, “Taylor is so, so, cool and I’ve been a genuine fan of hers for a while. I have a ton of love for Taylor and the fact that she sent me those flowers was so cool,” adding that she’d be totes down to bless us with a collab in the near future.

A social media personality-turned-rapper, Cardi B got her start sharing videos on Vine and has exploded in popularity with the release of “Bodak Yellow,” receiving shout outs from other industry game-changers like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Much like our aforementioned *other* queen RiRi, the rapper is unapologetically herself and that’s exactly why her empowering message of self-acceptance and ambition sticks. Praise (Cardi) B!

