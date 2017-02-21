Hold Up—These People Have Never Won an Oscar?!

From a 5-time Best Actress nominee to some of the most iconic film legends, these are the most surprising people without Oscars

0

If we told you that Marilyn Monroe, Spike Lee, and Amy Adams have never won Oscars, would you even believe us? Sadly, the iconic screen legend, crazy-influential director and super-talented actress have all been dissed by the Academy. (At least his 2016 win for The Revenant meant we could *finally* take long-rejected Leonardo DiCaprio off this list but, TBH, a talented actor shouldn’t have to survive a million bear attacks and straight up sleep in a hollowed out animal carcass to win the elusive golden guy. But we digress). Here, 11 of the most surprising people without Oscars.

1 of 11

Previous
Next
(Photo: REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis

Somehow the Academy has gotten away with not awarding her a trophy despite being nominated for her highly acclaimed work in both Doubt and The Help. It can redeeming itself by handing over the Best Supporting Actress statue (for her work in Fences) come Oscar night! 

Previous
Next

Related:
Wait—THESE People Have Won Oscars?!
Oscars Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises and Triumphs
2017 Oscars Nominations Are Here: Who Made The Cut?
That Time We Interviewed Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone
Jimmy vs. Jimmy: Why Fallon Is Trash and Kimmel Is King
The 2016 Oscars Red Carpet: Our Best and Worst Dressed

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources