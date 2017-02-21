If we told you that Marilyn Monroe, Spike Lee, and Amy Adams have never won Oscars, would you even believe us? Sadly, the iconic screen legend, crazy-influential director and super-talented actress have all been dissed by the Academy. (At least his 2016 win for The Revenant meant we could *finally* take long-rejected Leonardo DiCaprio off this list but, TBH, a talented actor shouldn’t have to survive a million bear attacks and straight up sleep in a hollowed out animal carcass to win the elusive golden guy. But we digress). Here, 11 of the most surprising people without Oscars.
Somehow the Academy has gotten away with not awarding her a trophy despite being nominated for her highly acclaimed work in both Doubt and The Help. It can redeeming itself by handing over the Best Supporting Actress statue (for her work in Fences) come Oscar night!