What do Marisa Tomei, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon all have in common? If you said “great hair,” you’d be correct. But that’s def not all. While they have many talents in audition to their blessed follicular gifts—comedic skills, low-key singing chops and the best bend and snap you’ve ever seen—you might not know they’re also all Oscar winners. Here, six even *more* surprising people with the elite gold hardware on their mantles.

Eminem: Won Best Original Song in 2003 for 8 Mile‘s “Lose Yourself”

The 15-time GRAMMY-winner snagged an Academy Award in 2003 when “Lose Yourself” became the first rap track ever to win Best Original Song. Eminem himself was so sure he wouldn’t win he didn’t even go to the ceremony, famously saying he was home sleeping when the win was announced.

Walton Goggins: Won Best Live Action Short Film in 2002 for The Accountant

Goggins, who you probs know from TV’s Justified, Sons of Anarchy or The Shield, and films like The Hateful Eight, co-won a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar in 2002 with his SOA co-star Ray McKinnon, creator of Sundance TV’s Rectify.

Three 6 Mafia: Won Best Original Song in 2006 for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp”

Yep, that means the same dude who brought us “Bandz A Make Her Dance” became an Oscar-winner when his Memphis hip-hop group won the gold for Hustle & Flow‘s title track. If you caught the live broadcast, you couldn’t help but be charmed by how insanely excited they were to win.

Peter Capaldi: Won Best Live Action Short Film in 1995 for Franz Kafka’s It’s A Wonderful Life

The salty Doctor Who star bagged an Academy Award more than 20 years ago for his kooky short film.

Cher: Won Best Actress in 1998 for Moonstruck

And the 70-year-old queen wore this now-iconic Bob Mackie outfit (above) to collect her hardware.

Oprah Winfrey: Won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2011

O is a talented actress in her own right (she even earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for The Color Purple in 1986) but the Academy honoured her 25 years later for her outstanding humanitarian work.

The Oscars air Feb. 26 at 8:30 EST/5:30 PST.

Related:

Oscars Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises and Triumphs

2017 Oscars Nominations Are Here: Who Made The Cut?

That Time We Interviewed Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone

Jimmy vs. Jimmy: Why Fallon Is Trash and Kimmel Is King

The 2016 Oscars Red Carpet: Our Best and Worst Dressed