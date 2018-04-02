Your Heart Will Melt over These Pics of Stormi with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Celebrating her first Easter, Stormi was all over 20-year-old Jenner’s Snapchat looking cute-as-a-button in a ruffle dress and cuddling up with dad Travis Scott. The two-month old was all smiles in 25-year-old Scott’s arms, and the shared snaps of the happy fam together gave us serious feels.
Besides Stormi, the rest of the party was pretty cute—and in keeping with the Kardashians’ typical style, v. elaborate—too. The fam had insane Easter-coloured desserts, live chickadees, an inflatable slide and a special tables for the kids, including Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, and North West.