Your Heart Will Melt over These Pics of Stormi with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The Kardashian-Jenners threw a serious family Easter bash over the weekend, but it was Kylie Jenner’s newborn babe Stormi Webster who stole the show.

Celebrating her first Easter, Stormi was all over 20-year-old Jenner’s Snapchat looking cute-as-a-button in a ruffle dress and cuddling up with dad Travis Scott. The two-month old was all smiles in 25-year-old Scott’s arms, and the shared snaps of the happy fam together gave us serious feels.

nothing like a mother’s love A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

Stormi’s first Easter!!4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT

Honestly, how cute is Stormi’s pink Easter dress?! Is she not the sweetest angel?

Dad and Stormi! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Happy 2 months Stormi! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

Besides Stormi, the rest of the party was pretty cute—and in keeping with the Kardashians’ typical style, v. elaborate—too. The fam had insane Easter-coloured desserts, live chickadees, an inflatable slide and a special tables for the kids, including Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, and North West.

Kylie’s Easter 2018 (4/1/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

How’s your Easter looking now?

