Your Heart Will Melt over These Pics of Stormi with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

They seriously make the cutest fam

Reality star Kylie Jenner posing with yellow hair

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenners threw a serious family Easter bash over the weekend, but it was Kylie Jenner’s newborn babe Stormi Webster who stole the show.

Celebrating her first Easter, Stormi was all over 20-year-old Jenner’s Snapchat looking cute-as-a-button in a ruffle dress and cuddling up with dad Travis Scott. The two-month old was all smiles in 25-year-old Scott’s arms, and the shared snaps of the happy fam together gave us serious feels.

Honestly, how cute is Stormi’s pink Easter dress?! Is she not the sweetest angel?

Besides Stormi, the rest of the party was pretty cute—and in keeping with the Kardashians’ typical style, v. elaborate—too. The fam had insane Easter-coloured desserts, live chickadees, an inflatable slide and a special tables for the kids, including Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, and North West.

How’s your Easter looking now?

