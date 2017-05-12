Think your boss is demanding? Meet Steve Harvey.

According to a leaked memo sent to the staff of The Steve Harvey Show, Harvey told his team to never come to his dressing room unless invited, and to cease talking to him in the hallways. And if you think the daytime TV man is sorry for basically telling all his employees to eff off—he’s not.

The 60-year-old Family Feud host told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that he probably should’ve handled the situation “a little bit differently” but doesn’t “apologize about the letter.”

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he told ET. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me—so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

UM, everyone please read this amazing memo Steve Harvey sent to his staff. Gobsmacked.https://t.co/ygARMB0eBU pic.twitter.com/iVujF3VdrS — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 11, 2017

The infamous letter was apparently sent before the start of the fifth season of Harvey’s show, but was only published on Chicago media blogger Robert Feder’s site on Wednesday. “Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED,” Harvey wrote in the memo. “My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.” And we thought Mariah Carey was the ultimate diva.

In response to the don’t-talk-to-me memo, the internet went wild.

Thanks a lot, @IAmSteveHarvey. Chelsea took your letter and ran with it. pic.twitter.com/O5G9qHwCAL — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) May 12, 2017

Steve Harvey needs that memo. He’s so damn approachable. If I worked for him I would be popping in only constantly. So annoying! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 11, 2017

“Steve Harvey” Hey Steve you got a second ….. pic.twitter.com/brzQSMifhM — Bodega’s Corner (@bodega55th) May 11, 2017

#FridayFun When someone on @IAmSteveHarvey ‘s staff makes eye contact w him…LOL (Morning laugh bf facing today’s Trump craziness) pic.twitter.com/ZtbZylr3A7 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 12, 2017

Steve Harvey’s staff when they see him in the hallway pic.twitter.com/5dH2kEjCkR — Robert Olmstead (@mrbudolmstead) May 11, 2017

Thankfully, for staff, May 11 was the last day of production for the Chicago-based show, and Harvey is moving to L.A. for his new series, Steve, airing in September. Let’s hope he takes some anger management workshops before then.

Related:

Simone Biles Just Gave the Best Clapback of All Time

What It’s Really Like to be a Reality TV Producer

Bachelor Alert! 5 Things We Learned From Rachel’s Appearance on Ellen