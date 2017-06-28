Steve Carell Got Really Hot—and Is Now Everyone’s Fave Silver Fox

Funnyman Steve Carell has played many roles, from nerdy Michael Scott on The Office to down-and out divorcée Cal (alongside Ryan Gosling) in Crazy, Stupid Love. What he’s never played is the hot guy.
But in this week’s totally unexpected and equally as amazing news, 54-year-old Carell—while promoting his new movie Despicable Me 3—revealed his most recent role as Hollywood’s resident Silver Fox. And he’s apparently “busting with pride” from all the attention.
TTFN George Clooney, babely Carell has stolen your thunder with his newfound swag. Did Gosling actually transform him IRL, or are we imagining things? *Rubs eyes*
Nope, it’s real. Carell is a fox and the world is IN. TO. IT.
no item of clothing or collection of words or job position will ever fit me as well as THE PROCESS OF AGING IS FITTING STEVE CARELL
— Rozzie Heeger (@rozzheeg) June 22, 2017
Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue
— Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017
Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6
— Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017
someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney’s brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE
— Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017
If you don’t want me at my “fun run Michael Scott” then you don’t deserve me at my “2017 Steve Carell” pic.twitter.com/qykvNERnO1
— big tuna (@SpamBeesly) June 27, 2017
Idk who Steve Carell is but Michael Scott looks good here https://t.co/rrX0nMVFUp
— zach bailey (@comfort) June 23, 2017
My man Michael looking like CEO of Dunder Mifflin https://t.co/lgWpUdhedj
— champagne (@Ayalerrr) June 23, 2017
Yep, we’re thinking what you’re thinking…
the floor is 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/nzqOL7R2UA
— mclivin (@OliviaNorwood) June 25, 2017
TBH, we always knew Carell had it in him. Thanks for finally catching up, World.
