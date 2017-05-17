It’s hard to know who you can trust when you’re a high-profile celebrity like Kim Kardashian. Other than squad members Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin and Corey Gamble (even after his rumoured split from Kris Jenner), appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians are mostly limited to the immediate fam.

But from time to time, you’ll catch a glimpse of a tall brunette, and if you didn’t know otherwise, you’d think she was an under-the-radar K-family member. Her name is Stephanie Shepherd and, according to a recent interview by Refinery 29, she has the most enviable job ever. Born and raised in small-town Ontario, Ohio, Shepherd didn’t learn how to say “Givenchy” correctly until moving to Los Angeles in 2009. (The horror!) She was a Cleveland Cavaliers dancer before becoming an assistant to choreographer Mikey Minden and his Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star client Erika Girardi, and finally graduating to the coveted position of Kim’s assistant in 2013. Now, Shepard is the COO of Kardashian West Brands. Talk about a promotion! Here, 12 times Steph Shep slayed the assistant life.

(Source: instagram.com/steph_shep) When she walked Chrissy Teigen's pup



