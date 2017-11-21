Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Hiring a New Assistant

What in the name of Calabasas is going on? Kim Kardashian West has reportedly fired her longtime assistant and general BFOF (best friend of the family) Stephanie Shepherd and we are beside ourselves. I mean, obviously at some point in time an assistant has to spread her wings and Shepherd hasn’t hid her ambition about moving beyond managing Kardashian West’s schedule and ironing her weave (jk), but this news is still a blow to the Kardashian-Jenner empire. We’d started to think of KKW’s assistant of five years as another member of the krew, plus she’s awesome at low-key trolling Kim—see below—and that’s *always* appreciated. So what the F happened?

please by all means take your time while i try and get out of the car A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

According to People, Shepherd just couldn’t keep up with Kim once her position was expanded to include a more prominent role within her boss’s ever-expanding businesses (she was promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands earlier this year). A source told the magazine, “Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that,” the mystery source—cough, Kris Jenner, cough— said. According to that person’s account, Shepherd is “still friendly with the other sisters, but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

“Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,”a second unnamed momager source told People. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”

“Steph went from being an assistant to being a celebrity,” the source said of Shepherd. “For a regular girl, she has a huge social media following. She loves the attention, but it took away from her job. There was a feeling that being Kim’s assistant, Steph should stay more in the background. But Kim is the one who helped her get the followers by posting pictures with Steph.”

Elsewhere, Us Weekly reports that Kardashian West and Shepherd’s relationship was on shaky ground since Refinery 29 profiled the celebrity assistant in May of this year. While @stephshep didn’t say anything sus about her boss et al. in the interview, she was super kandid about relatively private things like what Kanye West gives as Christmas prezzies and the aftermath of Kim’s robbery, which Kimmy, apparently, did not lurve. “Other stuff happened on top of that that left a bad taste in Kim’s mouth,” the source also said.

We also can’t help but muse about whether Shepherd’s bestieship with her former boss’s sister, Kourtney, contributed to the dissolution of their professional relationship. Kardashian West spoke about the awkwardness (read: jealousy) of her employee being best friends with her sister in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

wifey for lifey A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT

In light of this shocking news (Steph Shep, we’ll miss you!), we can’t help but wonder: what will the job posting for her replacement look like? Here, we drafted an ~imaginary~ help wanted ad so Kim doesn’t have to. (You’re welcome, Kimmy.)

Wanted: An assistant to manage my schedule, book my travel, take my selfies, make my daily green juices and pick the hard stems out of my kale salads.

Salary: Base salary (to be provided upon signing an NDA) plus bonuses of deeply discounted Yeezys, KKW Fragrance, Kylie Lip Kits, God American jeans and Kimoji merch, plus all-expenses-paid travel. Unlimited Arthur George socks will also be provided to the preferred candidate.

Qualifications: Must be cute, but not so cute that you’re intimidating. Long, pin-straight hair is preferred but applicants with bleached white and wavy hair will be considered. A can-do attitude is imperative. Must possess no desire to advance beyond the assistant level. A dislike for all Kardashian-Jenner sisters except for me is non-negotiable. Martial arts training (for fending off aggressive paparazzi, handsy “pranksters” and the like) is an asset…

it’s gonna be a no from me A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Sep 28, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

… as is an advanced degree in The Art of Selfies.

picture of us taking a picture A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Aug 20, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

To apply, please forward a copy of your resume and your 10 best selfies. Srs candidates only, ‘K?

