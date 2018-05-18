Skip the Royal Wedding, the Most Important Guests Won’t Be There

If you were going to get up at the crack of dawn to watch the royal nuptials tomorrow morning, reset your alarm clock and sleep in—because you’re not going to see a much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion.

As you will recall, Mel B of the best girl group in the world told talk show The Real in February that the entire band was invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19, and hinted that they would be performing, too. All Spice Girls fan rejoiced, and I pulled out my Union Jack minidress for the special occasion. But now, to my great distress, it seems Scary Spice and Sporty Spice (Mel C) weren’t invited in the first place.

As reported by Page Six, apparently only “Victoria, Emma and Geri were invited,” meaning the “Spice Girls were never going to perform.” I don’t know what’s more upsetting: being lied to by one of my childhood idols or learning that Markle and Harry won’t be walking down the aisle to “2 Become 1.”

While it makes ZERO sense to me why the Queen wouldn’t want the best band in British history to perform at her grandson’s wedding, at least not *all* of the group members were snubbed. It’s reported that Victoria and David Beckham have confirmed their attendance, and so have Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton.

But for Mel B and Mel C? Sporty Spice admitted she felt slighted, telling Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa that she was “a little bit annoyed” she didn’t score an invite. And who can blame her?! The Spice Girls have legit history with the royal family. The group started hanging out with Prince Charles way back in the ’90s when they performed at his charity gala in 1997, and continued a friendship over the years. (A pre-teen Prince Harry looked REAL excited when he got to meet the ladies during a trip to South Africa and Baby Spice kissed him on the cheek.) Prince Harry and big bro William were such fans of the girls that Charles even took them the premiere of the incredible (and incredibly underrated) film, Spice World.

And since the band haven’t performed together since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, it would have made total sense to have their reunion—a monumental event—happen on the same day as an equally important moment in history. Plus, seeing Prince Harry blush while watching Baby Spice serenade him would have been hella entertaining.

Because the Spice Girls are such an important group of badass women and need to be celebrated in their entirety, if you’re going to invite *some* of them to your wedding, you better invite all of the them. Princess Beatrice, ball’s in your court.

Related:

Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Down *Part* of the Aisle + All the Other Royal Nuptial Details

“I Have Always Cared for My Father:” Meghan Markle Releases a Statement About Her Dad

Where to Celebrate the Royal Wedding Across Canada