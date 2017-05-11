13 Times Speidi Were So Extra on The Hills

The former reality stars just revealed the gender of their first child, so we’re celebrating in the form of GIFs

  0
In v. important news, wannabe reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have revealed the gender of their first child: A BOY!!! The Hills alumni told Us Weekly that they are super excited for the addition to their fam, due this October, and can’t wait to take their son “to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas.” While 33-year-old Pratt—who now sells crystals online—told the mag he “thinks” he’s ready for a kid, he said that Montag, 30, “has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her.” Is that’s why she once faked a pregnancy scare on TV? Anyway, Montag claims the couple are older now, and “have more life experience” than they did back in their MTV heyday. “Nothing is holding us back,” she told Us. Such wisdom.

To help celebrate their announcement, here’s a look at 13 times Speidi were oh-so-extra on The Hills in GIFs.

When Spencer got possessive

(Giphy)

(Giphy)

When arcade games took over their living room

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag fighting on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Heidi figured out life

Heidi Montag talking on the phone on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Spencer ate fries

Spencer Pratt on The Hills eating fries

(Giphy)

When Heidi talked respect

Heidi Montag on The Hills is having a baby

(Giphy)

When Spencer really needed his crystals

Spencer Pratt with crystals on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Heidi talked about Spencer

Heidi Montag talks about Spencer Pratt on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Spencer went zero to 100 for a selfie

Spencer Pratt an Heidi Montag taking a selfie

(Giphy)

When Spencer #gotreal

Spencer Pratt talking on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Heidi talked work ethic

Heidi Montag on The Hills is pregnant

(Giphy)

When Spencer talked friendship

Spencer Pratt talking about friendship on The Hills

(Giphy)

When Heidi was there for Lauren 

Heidi Montag on The Hills hanging out poolside

(Giphy)

When they thought they were royalty

A GIF of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

(Giphy)

Congrats, you two

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcome new kid

(Giphy)

