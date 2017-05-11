In v. important news,
wannabe reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have revealed the gender of their first child: A BOY!!! The Hills alumni told Us Weekly that they are super excited for the addition to their fam, due this October, and can’t wait to take their son “to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas.” While 33-year-old Pratt—who now sells crystals online—told the mag he “thinks” he’s ready for a kid, he said that Montag, 30, “has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her.” Is that’s why she once faked a pregnancy scare on TV? Anyway, Montag claims the couple are older now, and “have more life experience” than they did back in their MTV heyday. “Nothing is holding us back,” she told Us. Such wisdom.
To help celebrate their announcement, here’s a look at 13 times Speidi were oh-so-extra on The Hills in GIFs.
When Spencer got possessive
When arcade games took over their living room
When Heidi figured out life
When Spencer ate fries
When Heidi talked respect
When Spencer really needed his crystals
When Heidi talked about Spencer
When Spencer went zero to 100 for a selfie
When Spencer #gotreal
When Heidi talked work ethic
When Spencer talked friendship
When Heidi was there for Lauren
When they thought they were royalty
Congrats, you two
