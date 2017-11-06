All the Cutest Instagram Pics From Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Engagement Party

Joe Jonas is officially off the market. If that news is hitting your heart hard, perhaps avoid scrolling through the rest of this post because it is going to feel like some legit salt in the wound.

Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Oct. 15 with matching Instagram posts.

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

And it seems like for this sweet duo, first comes love, then comes a massive ring and then comes an engagement party worth of our FOMO. The couple celebrated with their friends and v. famous fam at MAMO, a chic Italian restaurant in New York City, this past Saturday. Since our invite clearly got lost in the mail, we were relegated to “liking” all of the super cute IG party pics filling up our feed this weekend.

In case you missed it, here are all the best behind-the-scenes posts from the #Jophie engagement party.

The Jonas Brothers reunited

Even though Joe is now the lead singer of DNCE, there will always be a special place in our hearts for the brothers who brought us bops like “S.O.S” and “Burnin’ Up.” Get ready, because the second pic in this gallery uploaded by Nick Jonas will give you all kinds of nostalgic feels.

Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people. #JOPHIE A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Frankie, the “bonus Jonas,” was loving it

The youngest Jonas brother, who is now 17, was loving life at the party, posting multiple pics from the photo booth with the new couple and the full Jonas brothers crew.

love you both with all my heart, so glad we got to celebrate the beautiful journey y’all are embarking on A post shared by MEPHISTO (@franklinjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle looked cute AF

The first Jonas to put a ring on it was there with his wife Danielle and it looked like married life is treating them more than well. The couple has been married since 2009 and now have two children, Valentina and Alena Rose.

Celebrating love with family and friends! A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Ashley Graham captured the double-date of our dreams

Graham and her hotter-than-hot husband Justin Ervin posed with the newest Jonas couple and TBH, this looks like the ultimate double-date squad.

Congrats beautiful #Jophie A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

DNCE partied and performed

DNCE celebrated their lead singer’s engagement with lots of pics, and later a performance of their hit song “Cake by the Ocean.”

F*ck Yeah!!!!! A post shared by DNCE (@dnce) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:31am PST

One dude described the evening as “litigious”

Chris Ganter, the manager of youth baseball initiatives for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was real excited to be involved in the celebration. “Thanks for including me in your good times,” he wrote on IG. “Last night was litigious.” Maybe he thinks that’s the long-form for “lit”?

Thrilled for these awesome cats #jophie. Thanks for including me in your good times. Last night was litigious. A post shared by Chris Ganter (@christoganter) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Shots, sparklers and cigars, oh my!

From the IG and Snaps uploaded, it looks like the Jonas-Turner engagement party was legit lit. Multiple guests appear to be smoking what we can only imagine were fancy cigars and the crowd cheered as Joe and Sophie toasted their upcoming nuptials with champagne bottles topped with sparklers—and then proceeded to sword fight with them.

A post shared by JONAS DNCE LOVATO (@jjosephjonas) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

