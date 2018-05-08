Shawn Mendes Fixing Hailey Baldwin’s Dress at the Met Gala Will Melt Your Heart

There were a lot of great moments from this year’s Met Gala, but one in particular stole our hearts.

When are-they-or-aren’t-they couple Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin *finally* confirmed their relationship status and walked the event’s red carpet together, we basically died because, a) they looked so cute, and b) the 19-year-old singer proved he’s the sweetest BF ever. ICYMI, among all the wild looks, Mendes was spotted fixing the train on the 21-year-old model’s dress. He was also caught walking around her gown so he wouldn’t step on it. If that isn’t true love then I don’t know what is.

Shawn Mendes walking around and fixing Hailey’s dress so she could pose is my new fave thing. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4LYThrwdeC — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) May 8, 2018

@ShawnMendes walking around @HaileyBaldwin‘s dress so he wouldn’t step on the train is my new fave thing #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UJ8emRDxl2 — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2018

The internet was quick to point out how heartwarming his actions were, because as you know, a boyfriend who takes style seriously is a keeper.

Only @haileybaldwin can look so FINE she makes @ShawnMendes (who is also serving looks) look like his only purpose is to be a bodyguard and walk around her. I am in love with her dress, hair, I just love her uhg. #MetGala2018 — Sofi Acevedo (@SofiIsMyName) May 8, 2018

okay shawn mendes walking around and fixing Hailey’s dress so she can pose&so he wouldn’t step on it is my new fav thang — Sarra Ramesh (@sarra_ram) May 8, 2018

While both Mendes and Baldwin have denied their relationship in the past, we’re going to take their Met Gala appearance as offish confirmation they are seriously in love and probs going to live happily ever after. Because come on, who wouldn’t fall head-over-heels for a dude who also doubles as a wardrobe stylist?!

Keep on being adorable, you guys.

