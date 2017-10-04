6 Reasons Why Shania Twain Is Still Our Country-Pop Queen

As Canadians, we stand for certain things: real bacon, toques—not beanies—and Shania Twain. While we’re still happy to sing along to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” we excited that the OG country-pop crossover star is back with fresh music for the first time in 15 years. “I’m relieved that the time has finally come,” says Twain, about the release of her new album Now. “It’s a very good feeling.”

Here are six reasons why—you know what’s coming—Twain is still the one.

She fangirls over celeb covers

We thought it was a perfect match when pop-rockers Haim covered “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” earlier this summer, and Twain agrees. “It was the coolest thing! I loved it,” she says. “I have yet to meet them. It’s a compliment and it’s also fun for me. It’s entertaining to step back and watch.” (FYI Haim also covered “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and it was EVERYTHING.)

She’s #humble

Both Drake and Nick Jonas count Twain as one of their celeb crushes. A nod from Drizzy himself? She takes it all in stride. “I don’t take it too seriously. There’s not really much I can do. But it’s a compliment. I’m flattered, very flattered by that.”

My WCW even though it’s Monday. Shania. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 14, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

She procrastinates like the rest of us

When it comes to putting something off, Twain gets it. “I procrastinated for a long time about making a new album,” admits the singer. “It’s kind of like starting to work out again. You procrastinate for a while, but once you get to the gym you feel much better about it. Then you get on a roll! That’s what happened to me.”

She’s proud of Canada’s pop takeover

As homegrown talents like The Weeknd, Biebz and Shawn Mendes continue to dominate the charts, Twain says there’s one Canadian who has real staying power. “Alessia Cara is really standing out for me,” she says. “I’ve heard her live a couple of times. She’s a serious songwriter and has got an incredible voice. I bet she’ll be around for a long time.”

@officialcmhof A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

She’s mastered her personal style

Every superstar has a signature look and Twain has hers nailed. Leopard print pieces have been her go-tos for years—including on the cover of her new album, Now. “I do love leopard print,” she says. “But I did wear green leopard print once, so maybe I won’t do that again.”

She follows her instincts

Twain’s advice for her younger self is on point. “I would tell myself to self-check and self-critique, but not self-doubt. You’ve got to just follow your gut,” she says. “You just have to stick with it. Go through the growing pains on your own and make your own mistakes.”

