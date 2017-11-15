15 Under-Appreciated Hunks We’d Choose over Blake Shelton

“Has literally anyone ever looked better in a leather motorcycle jacket or slim khaki pant than Jeff Goldblum? That is a trick question because since daddy, 65, entered the third and extremely sexy act of his sartorial life (see: leather jackets, perfectly-perched fedoras, slim-cut trousers, classic loafers or white sneaks), all other dudes should have just retired their motos. But aside from his obvious aesthetic gifts, the man legit oozes charm and while he is known to be huge flirt in Hollywood, he magically maintains a dazzling reputation that doesn’t tread into creepy territory (yet; and God me help me if something problematic about him comes out because I simply won’t survive it).

And lest we forget his illustrious acting career! (A few personal faves: ’90s classic Jurassic Park; ’80s gem The Big Chill; early aughts arthouse hit Igby Goes Down.) Finally, Goldblum is married to a Toronto normal in her thirties so basically it could have been me and this is both thrilling and devastating. In a recent GQ spread, which came complete with delightful pictures of the couple and quotes from his Hollywood peers, btw, Vivica A. Fox said it best: “He has a way of melting the panties off.”” —Jennifer Berry, staff writer