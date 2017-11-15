15 Under-Appreciated Hunks We’d Choose over Blake Shelton

What is this nonsense People? Year after year, regulation hotties like Mahershala Ali and Eric Bana get passed over, while country man-child and avid bootcut jean wearer Blake Shelton gets dubbed Sexiest Man Alive 2017?! Okay, so People doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to choosing hotties—in the past 32 years, there have been two repeat winners (Johnny Depp and George Clooney—because I guess they ran out of dudes?) and literally only TWO men of colour (Denzel Washington and The Rock). We at FLARE feel collectively, personally victimized by this year’s cover star, so we’ve rounded up 15 choice hunks who actually bring the heat. Move over Shelton, these are the tasty snacks we’ve been waiting for.
Mahershala Ali
“Blake Shelton, who? My pick for Sexiest Man Alive is def Mahershala Ali. I was shocked and quite devastated when (spoiler alert) Juan, his character in Moonlight, died. I sat through A LOT of wooden acting from other actors in order to catch a glimpse of him as Cornell Stokes in Luke Cage. And I was happy when Taraji P. Henson got to marry him in Hidden Figures… but also a little jealous, y’know? Of course, I’m not just here for Ali’s very symmetrical face, rock-hard abs or blinding smile (though trust… those are all *excellent* qualities). I’m also so down for his awesome style, brilliant acceptance speeches, lasting relationship with his Moonlight co-stars and general wokeness. Also, he looks like he just really loves his wife, and I love that, too.” —Stacy Lee Kong, acting managing editor
