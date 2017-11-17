Here’s Who Was at Serena Williams’s Serious Amazing Wedding

Serena Williams was the belle of the ball last night (Nov 16) as she married her long-time love Alexis Ohanian during a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans.

Over 200 people descended on Louisiana to watch the couple say “I Do” at their Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding, which reportedly cost $1 million. Famous guests included everyone from Beyoncé and Jay Z to Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

Unfortunately, Williams’s close pal Meghan Markle missed the celebrations due to her Suits filming schedule. The actress was hard at work on Thursday, wrapping up scenes for the show’s seventh, and her final, season.

The mother-of-one’s tennis coach posted a lovely tribute to the couple on his Instagram, wishing them a happy wedding day.

@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day. I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian A post shared by PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@patrickmouratoglou) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Williams and Ohanian pulled out all the stops to keep their special day private. The streets around the Contemporary Arts Center were closed to the public and guests were asked to adhere to a no cellphone rule. Photographs of the bride are reportedly set to appear in an upcoming issue of Vogue (Anna Wintour was in attendance.)

The Hollywood duo hosted their rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril on Wednesday night (Nov 15). Eva was one of the first celebrities to arrive, with her husband José Bastón on her arm. Colton Haynes, who was just recently married to husband Jeff Latham by Kris Kardashian, was also present for the celebration.

Williams, 36, announced her engagement to Ohanian, 34, with a poem on Reddit entitled “I Said Yes.” Seven months later, the two welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

