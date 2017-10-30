Uh Oh, Is a Selena Gomez/The Weeknd Breakup Imminent?

Rumours are a-swirlin’ that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s relationship may be headed for choppy waters. Terrible puns aside, recent Instagram activity from both celebs, and Gomez’s rekindled “friendship” with a certain notable ex, has us legit worried.

It all started when Gomez was Gossip-Girl style spotted on Sunday out with former flame Justin Bieber. The two apparently went to church and then sat down for a casual breakfast and chat—making the rumour mill to spin faster than a DJ on uppers.

Dua Lipa gona beat her ass, she broke rule #3 do not be his friend https://t.co/Vg7blSx706 — PRADASLUT (@angeIicHOE) October 29, 2017

According to TMZ, The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, was cool with Gomez and Bieber getting back together—but considering the Jelena’s on-and-off again history, there’s defs more to this story than what the papz were able to capture.

Instagram sleuths were quick to notice that even though The Weeknd said he was totally fine with Gomez meeting up with the dude who has dedicated multiple songs to her, he has since unfollowed multiple members of Gomez’s friends and family.

According to superfans, The Weeknd unfollowed Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, and her assistant Theresa Mingus—who has been vocal on social media about her support for Abelena. In September, when Jelena fans were calling for a comeback, Mingus responded with an all caps “NEVER” and posted about how The Weeknd and Gomez were 100 percent the real deal. Mingus still follows The Weeknd on IG, but as of yesterday, it looks like that ship is not reciprocal.

Similarly, The Weeknd also unfollowed Francia Raisa, Gomez’s close friend who recently donated her kidney to the singer.

Some fans and gossip sites are also saying that The Weeknd unfollowed an Abelena account and the IG accounts belonging to Gomez’s cousin Priscilla DeLeon and DeLeon’s husband Jay Cosme. Gomez was DeLeon’s maid of honour and is now the godmother to the couple’s son Aiden.

For those thinking that an IG unfollow isn’t that big of a deal, just remember that before Abelena made it official, Gomez and The Weeknd both unfollowed The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid.

The news of The Weeknd’s recent shady IG unfollows sent superfans into a frenzy, analyzing Gomez’s recent updates.

What if Abelena is really over… makes sense why Selena posted that video of her being all sad and watching The Notebook pic.twitter.com/6KXndGJIOn — amanda (@gomezsgrande) October 26, 2017

ive been thinking Abelena was having trouble for days. Selena came back to NYC just to see him & he got a hotel & she dipped before his show — Selena Gomez (@orgasmicgomez) October 29, 2017

While The Weeknd and Gomez still appear to be following each other on IG, with this recent activity, we’re left to wonder how long that—and their relationship—will last.

