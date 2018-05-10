Selena Gomez Put Her Own Met Gala Look on Blast

Selena Gomez enjoys a good LOL, even if it’s at her own expense.

Gomez attended this year’s Met Gala, arguably the most fashionable night of the year, wearing a sheer white Coach gown that was inspired by the biblical figure Queen Esther. But it was her *v* bronzed look and tousled curly up-do that had fans talking—and they didn’t seem to have a lot of nice things to say.

Why does Kylie and Selena look like Spongebob and Patrick on that episode when spongebob got sun bleached #MetGALA @KylieJenner @selenagomez #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Rks6aBp8CO — Shane (@shanegoldsmithh) May 8, 2018

why did selena gomez look like the kid who covered himself in peanut butter at the met gala ???? — peyton (@peytonlacyy) May 10, 2018

My theory is that the Weekend put some type of hex on Selena Gomez to make her think that her met gala look was pretty — Fope Idowu (@Fope6890) May 9, 2018

SpongeBob jokes aside, the celeb doesn’t seem to be fretting too much over all the internet hate. The Wolves singer also put her own 2018 Met Gala look on blast with a short Instagram video on May 9. In the clip, Gomez is seen running away from the cameraperson before jumping in the back of a black van. Gomez hilariously captioned the clip: “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

Me when I saw my pictures from MET A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 9, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

A source also revealed to People that Gomez *actually* liked her ethereal look, and that’s all that matters, right?

“In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person,” the source told the People, adding that the IG vid was just a response to the haters. “She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”

Hey, we get it. At the end of the day, you just got to laugh at yourself.

