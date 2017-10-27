Selena Gomez Gets Emotional in New Interview About Her Kidney Transplant

You know that When I’m Gone lyric in which Eminem implores you to wonder, “Have you ever loved someone so much, you’d give an arm for?” Well, Selena Gomez’s best pal Francia Raisa didn’t go quite that far, but she did love her enough to give her a kidney, and they are now our #BestFriendsGoals.
And if that seems like a big deal to us, imagine how Gomez felt! In a clip shared on Friday by the Today Show, she revealed more about the transplant—and got emotional when talking about her friend’s generosity.
“My kidneys were just done. That was it,” Gomez says in the clip. “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day, when I came home, I found out she volunteered and did it.”
When the show’s host asked Gomez if she feels her pal saved her life, the singer gave a resounding yes. “I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death,” she reveals. The full interview will air next week.
We first learned about the 25-year-old chanteuse’s transplant when she took to Instagram earlier this year to reveal that she needed one due to health complications related to her lupus, and that fellow actress Raisa stepped in to lend a hand. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Since going public about her diagnosis, Gomez has been an important advocate for lupus patients. But there really is a lot of confusion about the disease. Lupus Canada defines it as, “a variety of symptoms caused by inflammation in one or more parts of the body.” A chronic immune disease, it can affect entire organs, but it’s not contagious nor related to cancer. Basically, having lupus means your immune system can’t distinguish between intruders and your body’s own tissues, leading it to attack parts of the body that aren’t bad, which causes inflammation and creates these symptoms. And it’s common among younger women; in fact, between the ages of 15 and 45, eight times more women are diagnosed than men.
All in all, thank goodness Gomez had a good team of doctors and a friend like Raisa on her side. You probs know Raisa, 29, from her time playing Adrian Lee in The Secret Life of the American Teenager (#throwback). The L.A. native has known Gomez since 2008, when they met while volunteering at a children’s hospital.
Related:
November Cover Star Selena Gomez: “I Feel In Control”
The Real Reason Why Selena Gomez Went Public With Her Relationship
Is Justin Bieber’s “Friends” About Ex-GF Selena Gomez? Seems Obvs to Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.