BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook Covered Selena Gomez’s Song & We Cannot

Consider us ob-sessed

  0
Selena Gomez Cover: K-pop group BTS recently released a cover of Selena Gomez's song "We Don't Talk Anymore". Here, they pose together at an event for Music Choice; inline image.

(Photo: Getty)

Since winning Top Social Artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, we’ve been literally obsessed with K-pop group BTS. I mean, just look at them.*Heart breaks*

K-pop group BTS were the first Korean pop group ever to win a Billboard Music Award.

(Source: Giphy)

And if their BBMA win wasn’t enough to tide us over before the next amazing thing they do—like live and breath, for example—group members Jimin and Jungkook decided to bless us with a cover of Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth’s song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” We are deceased.

It already has almost 5 million views and—no shade, Selena—it honestly might be better than the original. Like, how dare you be so incredible, BTS? But thank you and please continue.

Not only are they the cutest ever, they’re super talented and proved it stateside by being the first Korean pop group EVER to win a Billboard award. And their fans were here for it.

It’s def not a coincidence that BTS has seven group members—forget #ManCrushMonday, BTS delivers a man crush EVERY DAY of the damn week.

Related:
K-Pop Group BTS Wins Big at BBMA’s
16 Ways to Take Your Style Cues From K-Pop This Summer
Here’s How to Get Your Fave K-Drama Stars’ Looks For Less

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources