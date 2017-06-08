Since winning Top Social Artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, we’ve been literally obsessed with K-pop group BTS. I mean, just look at them.*Heart breaks*

And if their BBMA win wasn’t enough to tide us over before the next amazing thing they do—like live and breath, for example—group members Jimin and Jungkook decided to bless us with a cover of Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth’s song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” We are deceased.

It already has almost 5 million views and—no shade, Selena—it honestly might be better than the original. Like, how dare you be so incredible, BTS? But thank you and please continue.

Not only are they the cutest ever, they’re super talented and proved it stateside by being the first Korean pop group EVER to win a Billboard award. And their fans were here for it.

i’m never getting over how perfectly timed celine dion’s ‘my heart will go on’ performance was to be right after bts won their bbma award — mochi mochi 지민 (@caresuga) May 30, 2017 Sooo into BTS since bbma. Totally get the hype bout them now — Husna (@nhsnahmd) May 30, 2017 full offense, Blood Sweat & Tears is better than anything the ch*insmokers have ever come up with so BTS winning even one BBMA is JUSTICE — + karo + (@DADDY_FT_CL) May 29, 2017

It’s def not a coincidence that BTS has seven group members—forget #ManCrushMonday, BTS delivers a man crush EVERY DAY of the damn week.

