We’re Living for The Weeknd’s Back-to-School Vibes in His New Vid

Remember back in March when The Weeknd was spotted just casually hanging out with Future on Toronto’s subway?

FBGXO A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Well, the R&B singer is back—and this time he’s haunting the halls of the Toronto Reference Library and the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus for his latest music video “Secrets.” The back-to-school vibe is bringing back serious memories for us.

Once the video dropped, it didn’t take long for people to notice the iconic library

I am LIVING for the weeknd showing off the toronto reference library’s architecture in secrets pic.twitter.com/uKhsGS512y — /Δvery (@itssavery) June 12, 2017

Mayor John Tory even geeked out about it

.@theweeknd is connecting with his #Toronto roots in his newest music video starring Toronto’s Reference Library. https://t.co/yjLiuvXuFi — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 12, 2017

Some of our favourite tweets are from former students

THATS MY CAMPUS THATS MY SCHOOL THATS @UTSC https://t.co/9M9B9dJU5C — Daniela Spagnuolo (@danispagnuolo) June 12, 2017

The Weeknd Drops “Secrets” filmed at Toronto Reference Library | aka where I wrote & unwrote my book for months https://t.co/fZ3cf4L07o — Neda Maghbouleh (@nedasoc) June 12, 2017

abel shot secrets at the toronto reference library GIRL THAT PLACE USED TO GIVE ME A WORKOUT AND A HALF — emily (@emnoly) June 13, 2017

The cinematographer for the music video managed to even make the Toronto reference library look lit — m (@mahathetweet) June 13, 2017

And it looks like book publishers got in on the fun too

We had a hand in the new @theweeknd video. Well… our books *are* on the Toronto Reference Library shelves, so that counts, right? #Secrets pic.twitter.com/yL6Pb9nvef — House of Anansi (@HouseofAnansi) June 12, 2017

But mostly, we just love all the love everyone’s been sharing for Toronto

“Secrets video is set in the Toronto Reference Library, a famous public landmark in Toronto designed by Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama” https://t.co/vHM6Mvp0x6 — Zaib Shaikh (@Zaib_Shaikh) June 13, 2017

Love this. @theweeknd showcases two of our favourite TO buildings for his new video – the Reference Library & UTSC: https://t.co/CTONJUAOk3 — Metro Morning (@metromorning) June 13, 2017

SECRETS VIDEO OUT NOW BY @theweeknd. Location of shooting: @UTSC. An amazing visual to say the least. https://t.co/3brtYiwtPk — ㅤ (@Mxohammad_) June 12, 2017

