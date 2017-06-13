We’re Living for The Weeknd’s Back-to-School Vibes in His New Vid

Remember back in March when The Weeknd was spotted just casually hanging out with Future on Toronto’s subway?
Well, the R&B singer is back—and this time he’s haunting the halls of the Toronto Reference Library and the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus for his latest music video “Secrets.” The back-to-school vibe is bringing back serious memories for us.
SECRETS MUSIC VIDEO : https://t.co/gU19JPd570 pic.twitter.com/vRC4ko8uZ8
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) June 12, 2017
Once the video dropped, it didn’t take long for people to notice the iconic library
I am LIVING for the weeknd showing off the toronto reference library’s architecture in secrets pic.twitter.com/uKhsGS512y
— /Δvery (@itssavery) June 12, 2017
Mayor John Tory even geeked out about it
.@theweeknd is connecting with his #Toronto roots in his newest music video starring Toronto’s Reference Library. https://t.co/yjLiuvXuFi
— John Tory (@JohnTory) June 12, 2017
Some of our favourite tweets are from former students
THATS MY CAMPUS THATS MY SCHOOL THATS @UTSC https://t.co/9M9B9dJU5C
— Daniela Spagnuolo (@danispagnuolo) June 12, 2017
The Weeknd Drops “Secrets” filmed at Toronto Reference Library | aka where I wrote & unwrote my book for months https://t.co/fZ3cf4L07o
— Neda Maghbouleh (@nedasoc) June 12, 2017
abel shot secrets at the toronto reference library GIRL THAT PLACE USED TO GIVE ME A WORKOUT AND A HALF
— emily (@emnoly) June 13, 2017
The cinematographer for the music video managed to even make the Toronto reference library look lit
— m (@mahathetweet) June 13, 2017
And it looks like book publishers got in on the fun too
We had a hand in the new @theweeknd video. Well… our books *are* on the Toronto Reference Library shelves, so that counts, right? #Secrets pic.twitter.com/yL6Pb9nvef
— House of Anansi (@HouseofAnansi) June 12, 2017
But mostly, we just love all the love everyone’s been sharing for Toronto
“Secrets video is set in the Toronto Reference Library, a famous public landmark in Toronto designed by Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama” https://t.co/vHM6Mvp0x6
— Zaib Shaikh (@Zaib_Shaikh) June 13, 2017
Love this. @theweeknd showcases two of our favourite TO buildings for his new video – the Reference Library & UTSC: https://t.co/CTONJUAOk3
— Metro Morning (@metromorning) June 13, 2017
SECRETS VIDEO OUT NOW BY @theweeknd. Location of shooting: @UTSC. An amazing visual to say the least. https://t.co/3brtYiwtPk
— ㅤ (@Mxohammad_) June 12, 2017
The secret’s out: See @UTSC star alongside the #Toronto Reference Library in @theweeknd‘s new video. #UofT https://t.co/XaFR5sl8N5 pic.twitter.com/0wqu6wlPVM
— UniversityofToronto (@UofT) June 12, 2017
