We’re Living for The Weeknd’s Back-to-School Vibes in His New Vid

Some unlikely old school Toronto landmarks have popped up in The Weeknd’s latest music video

Remember back in March when The Weeknd was spotted just casually hanging out with Future on Toronto’s subway?

Well, the R&B singer is back—and this time he’s haunting the halls of the Toronto Reference Library and the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus for his latest music video “Secrets.” The back-to-school vibe is bringing back serious memories for us.

Once the video dropped, it didn’t take long for people to notice the iconic library

Mayor John Tory even geeked out about it

Some of our favourite tweets are from former students

And it looks like book publishers got in on the fun too

But mostly, we just love all the love everyone’s been sharing for Toronto

The Real Reason Why Selena Gomez Went Public With Her Relationship

