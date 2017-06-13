Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Got Matching Tatts—Plus More Celeb Ink

Hollywood stars decorating their bods with now-iconic tats (we’re looking at you Pamela Anderson’s barbed-wire arm band!) or hard-to-miss body art (hey, Bad Gal Riri) is nothing new but recently it seems like all the chic, young celebs have been getting dainty ink in blink-and-you-miss-‘em spots. We trolled through the ‘gram to round up these secret celebrity tattoos.
Kylie Jenner’s baby butterfly on her ankle:
Travis Scott’s matching baby butterfly on his ankle:
Miley’s hyperrealistic portrait of her Shetland sheepdog Emu:
Miley Cyrus’ “dad” tattoo on her foot:
This may be the best Tattoo i’ve ever seen @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/5Avg2lAbQF
— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 18, 2017
Ashley Benson’s teeny heart on her finger:
Bella Hadid’s dainty (and brand-new) wings:
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
And another wee one on the other side of her foot.
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
Lily Collins’s script on her back (pssst, she also has a few more tucked away):
Looking back on this experience and couldn’t be prouder to share it with you all…
A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on
Hailey Baldwin’s delicate writing on her back…
coeur d’alene @haileybaldwin #jonboytattoo
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
And microscopic cross on her neck (both, incidentally, by JonBoy Tattoo who tatted up her pal Bella)
F A I T H @haileybaldwin #hillsongnyc #jonboytattoo
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
Jourdan Dunn’s writing on both arms…
Cheesing because its the last day of 2016
A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on
And major back piece…
A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on
And hidden ribcage tat…
Congratulations @zacposen on your beautiful Show last night #nyfw
A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on
And forearm ink (did we miss any?)
Wishing you all a blessed week #VCPoloClassic
A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on
Sofia Richie’s tiny tribute to Lionel:
Lionel @sofiarichie #jonboytattoo
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
And the word CLARITY in a chic little font…
C L A R I T Y @sofiarichie #jonboytattoo
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
And the initials MBR on her thumb:
MilesBrockmanRichie @sofiarichie #jonboytattoo
A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on
Rosie’s baby heart on her wrist (squint to spot this one):
Delicious dinner last night celebrating the @UGG Classic II launch event in China! #TheNewClassic #ThisIsUGG
A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on
Lea Michele’s music notes on her back (plus a reported 13 more tiny tats!):
Stunning view when you work hard climbing to the top Thanks @sarahpotempa for the morning hike
A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on
