We Are *Seriously* Shipping BFFs Scott Moir and Patrick Chan

We truly thought that there was nothing cuter than Canadian ice-dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. They repeatedly stole our hearts and drained our tear ducts with their steamy Olympic routines at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Although Virtue and Moir have been skating together for 20 years, they maintain that they are just close friends—despite their obvious chemistry on ice—which somehow makes us love them even more. They are literally a golden combination: the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history took home not one, but two gold medals earlier this year.

But it looks like Virtue may have some competition. *Insert winky face here*

Figure skater and fellow Team Canada Olympic gold medalist Patrick Chan recently announced that he is retiring from skating at the tender age of 27. In response to the news, Moir shared some *feelings* and tweeted a photo that will melt your dang heart.

Congrats on your retirement Big Fella. Shall we go across Canada and have some fun? @Pchiddy pic.twitter.com/8LC9GyiHQ6 — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) April 17, 2018

But seriously, a Chan-Moir cross-Canada road trip? Someone make this a TV show immediately because I already can’t wait to tune in and write recaps for FLARE.

This would be EPIC! Make it happen @cbc or any other channel. This is genius pitching right here. — Cmumma (@cmumma) April 17, 2018

I may not be into sports, but I am 100-percent here for bromances—and Moir and Chan are basically figure-skating’s version of Drake and the Toronto Raptors. So. Much. Love.

Their names don’t exactly lend themselves to a BFF nickname—it feels like we’re skating on thin ice to call them #Choir or #Man—but the love between these two is clearly strong. At least, if we go by what Moir has said on the record. They’ve been friends since they were kids, and Moir is a known fan of Chan. Moir even told CTV News that in order to truly appreciate Chan’s skating, you need to see him perform in person. “On TV, you can’t feel your hair blow back when you are close to him on the ice, because he has so much speed and command,” he said.

And then there was the time Moir tried to help Chan with his pre-competition jitters.

“I’ve probably annoyed the hell out of him in the last couple of days,” Moir told The Globe and Mail of his time at the 2018 Winter Games. “Every time I see him I just give him a hug and I have something to say to him.”

Actual footage of these BFFs crossing paths before taking the ice:

Can these two guys join forces for a way better remake of Blades of Glory?

While Chan’s retirement means that we won’t get another chance to see these two competing for Team Canada again, the duo will be sharing the ice as headliners for the upcoming Stars on Ice tour. Here’s hoping the program will include a bro-tacular pairs event where these two BFFs skate out their mutual love to the tune of The Beatles’s “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

