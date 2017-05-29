If you keep up with the Kardashians, you’re familiar with the antics of Scott Disick, aka Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again-off-again partner and father of her three children. Unfortunately for the series, the family’s dramz has run a little dry, so Disick’s questionable behaviour has become a focus of this season. And it seems like every other episode he’s hooking up with another girl in a far-flung locale.

The self-proclaimed “cougar tamer” (and sex addict) seems to have turned his attention to the younger women these days. Now that he and Kourtney are officially over—or so it seems—Disick has def been keeping himself busy. Here, a rundown of his recent love interests—that we know of.

J Lynne, 25

In January, Disick jetted off to Miami to meet up with model J Lynne. This happened right after the Kardashian family trip to Costa Rica, where Disick flew in an unknown woman—and Khloé threw a glass of water on him, because Khloé.

The model took to Twitter to clap back at her haters.

Miami is always a movie — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) January 31, 2017

Chloé Bartoli, 26

These two have a long history. In 2015, Bartoli was allegedly the reason Disick and Kourt first split. Disick and the stylist were seen again this month at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

A post shared by CHLOÉ BARTOLI (@chloebartoli) on May 26, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Bella Thorne, 19

Prior to hooking up with Bartoli, Disick flew out to this year’s Cannes festival with another young beauty: 19-year-old Disney star, Bella Thorne. Their love, however, barely lasted longer than their flight; they canoodled on a yacht for a mere 24 hours. The star took to Twitter after Disick moved on.

Hahahah I’m not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

Ella Ross, 21 and Maggie Petrova, 24

Cannes has been a busy time for Disick! At the festival, Disick rang in his 34th birthday—and he sure wasn’t without company. He spent the day lounging—on, you guessed it, a yacht—with models Ella Ross and Maggie Petrova.

A post shared by Ella Ross (@ellarossalina) on May 26, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Sofia Richie, 18

Despite denying this flame ever ignited, 18-year-old Richie was the fifth woman spotted with Disick on yet another yacht in Cannes. Apparently, they’re just friends. Fun fact: Disick’s other boat mate, Bartoli, sometimes styles Richie.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

Christine Burke, 20

The Kendall Jenner lookalike model was seen with Disick IN CANNES, making out in front of friends without a care in the world. The two were also seen together previously back in March, dining together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in Miami, and at a vacation home in Punta Mita, Mexico.

But Kourtney isn’t acting fazed. She was seen flirting all over town with her new beau, former boxer Younes Bendjima.

