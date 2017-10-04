Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Romance is Now Instagram-Official

Things between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just got intense—a lot more intense. The couple is vacationing in Mexico ATM and it appears they’ve taken their relationship to the most serious of levels: the Instagram photo. We’re not talking a fleeting Insta story or a paparazzi shot on a gossip site, this is a legit posed, loved up pic smack dab on the IG grid (Sofia’s, to be exact). Behold:

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

The photo comes on the heels of an intimate video of 34-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Richie making out at dinner with friends that was posted on The Shade Room on September 24. That right’s: there’s video evidence of their budding romance.

In the vid, what looks to be a waiter drops off a plate of dessert with a flaming sparkler in front of the couple, and Disick pulls Richie’s face into his for a smooch. But it gets juicer. On the dessert plate, the words “Congratulations Scott and Sophia (sic)!” are written in chocolate drizzle. CONGRATULATIONS ON WHAT?! Engagement?! Pregnancy?! KISSING IN PUBLIC???

#BaeWatch: #ScottDisick (34) and #SophiaRichie (19) But #wayment, congratulations on what? (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

While neither Richie nor Disick has released a public statement about their love (or what the heck they are celebrating), here’s everything we do know about their relationship so far.

Their romance was confirmed mid-September

On Sept. 17, Us Weekly confirmed that “Lord” Disick, the former partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three, is dating model Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie and sister of reality-star-turned-fashion-designer Nicole Richie. While their relationship friendship had been in the public eye for some time, this was the first time it was confirmed they were more than friends.

“Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” a source told Us. “It’s so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie.”

Uh yeah, you think?!

They recently had a coffee and shopping date

#SofiaRichie & #ScottDisick out and about in Beverly Hills. (September 15) A post shared by S O F I A R I C H I E (@richieupdates) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

On Sept. 15, the pair had a coffee date in Calabasas before heading out to go shopping in Beverly Hills. According to People, Richie is “smitten” with dad Disick. Does she know she’s closer in age to his 7-year-old son Mason than him?

They hit up New York Fashion Week together

#SofiaRichie & #ScottDisick @ Kith Sports Fashion Show during #NYFW. (September 7) A post shared by S O F I A R I C H I E (@richieupdates) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Sporting tracksuits and “don’t look at us” expressions, Disick and Richie sat front-row at Kith Sport’s spring/summer 2018 fashion show in early September. At least their coordination was sport sort of cute?

Disick fed Richie water?

Sofia in the back got me dying/a> A post shared by S O F I A R I C H I E (@richieupdates) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

In this weird AF Instagram vid, Disick is seen feeding Richie water while Disick’s pal, David Einhorn, gives her shoulders a rub. There are no words for this bizarre video. No words.

They had a date in Malibu

#SofiaRichie & #ScottDisick @ Nobu in Malibu. (June 9) A post shared by S O F I A R I C H I E (@richieupdates) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

In early June, the pair were spotted arm-in-arm leaving swanky Nobu—which also happens to be one of Kim Kardashian’s fave spots—wearing casual outfits of jeans and sweats. Do these two ever get dressed up for dates?????

They dined together in Las Vegas

Shortly after their Malibu meal, Richie joined Disick for a dinner at Vegas restaurant Stack. She reportedly arrived covering her face under a black hoodie. Seriously, someone buy this girl formal wear. Sadly, Richie couldn’t join Disick at his post-dinner club event at 1OAK, since she is under legal drinking age in the U.S. Le sigh.

They cuddled at Cannes Film Festival

#SofiaRichie #ScottDisick #ChloeBartoli A post shared by S O F I A R I C H I E (@richieupdates) on May 28, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

In what is possibly the earliest evidence of their relationship, the reality star was caught getting cosy with the teen in Cannes, France, in May. As you may recall, Cannes was a busy time for Disick’s love life. While Richie—who was 18 at the time—took to Twitter to squash the romance rumours (“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax”), it was clear they were real comfortable together.

