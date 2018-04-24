ScarJo and Colin Jost Just Made Their Romance Red Carpet Official

It’s official! After dating for a year, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost decided to make things public. Very public. The actress and her BF, one of Saturday Night Live’s head writers and Weekend Update anchor, walked arm in arm at the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. After posing for photos and sharing some PDA-filled moments with Jost, ScarJo—who plays Black Widow in the superhero movie, alongside a laundry list of Marvel-affiliated celebs—joked to Entertainment Tonight that their first red carpet outing as a couple “was all right, not bad.” Johansson’s co-stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Hemsworth, joined the low-key couple on the red carpet. “I’m just excited to share this experience with him because I’m so excited to see the film,” she said. “I haven’t seen it before!”

Johansson, 33, and Jost, 35, were first linked in May 2017, after they were spotted together at an after-party for SNL’s season finale. The pair made their first public appearance as a couple in November, when they attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City together—but they walked that event’s red carpet separately.

During a recent sit-down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen asked Johansson to choose her favourite Weekend Update anchor. The star claimed it was “hard to pick” between Jost and co-anchor Michael Che—then quickly added, “No, it’s not that hard to pick. I guess I’m a Colin fan, I have to say.”

The feeling is mutual. At the 2017 Emmys, Jost–who was up for his ninth writing prize with his SNL colleagues–said, “[Johansson is] pretty cool … It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.” He continued, “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.” No kidding, Colin.

