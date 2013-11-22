Scandal Fashion File #308: Case of the Peek-of-Skin Blouse

The intensely romantic reunion between Olivia and Fitz may have stolen the show, but Ryan Porter took his fashion notes on the whole episode.

1

1 of 5

Previous
Next
Photo Courtesy of City

Case of the Peek-of-Skin Blouse

Jaws were essentially glued to the floor during the Thursday, November 21 episode of Scandal that aired on City. Olivia Pope reunites with her mom, whaaaat? Cyrus’s husband James revenge sexes the Vice-President’s husband, whaaaat? Huck sits Quinn down for a long talk over a bunch of menacing drills, whaaat? But fittingly it was Olivia’s reunion with Fitz in a ridiculously beautiful Vermont country home, complete with a long-awaited love scene, that stole the show.

Previous
Next

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “Scandal Fashion File #308: Case of the Peek-of-Skin Blouse

  1. Im obliged for the blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
    insurancewhisper

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources