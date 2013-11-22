Scandal Fashion File #308: Case of the Peek-of-Skin Blouse

Case of the Peek-of-Skin Blouse

Jaws were essentially glued to the floor during the Thursday, November 21 episode of Scandal that aired on City. Olivia Pope reunites with her mom, whaaaat? Cyrus’s husband James revenge sexes the Vice-President’s husband, whaaaat? Huck sits Quinn down for a long talk over a bunch of menacing drills, whaaat? But fittingly it was Olivia’s reunion with Fitz in a ridiculously beautiful Vermont country home, complete with a long-awaited love scene, that stole the show.