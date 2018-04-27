Is Sarah Hyland Related to the Royal Family?

While Prince William and Kate Middleton recently welcomed a new baby boy (hello sweet Louis!), it looks like there may be another member of the royal family out there.

On Thursday, it was brought to our attention that Prince George, the four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, looks an awful lot like one of our fave celebs, Sarah Hyland. The 27-year-old Modern Family star posted a pic on Instagram that showed her at age five next to a shot of a skeptical-looking Georgie with the caption, “Serving Prince George looks since ’95… am I a royal now?? #firstheadshot.”

The resemblance is uncanny: both have wide eyes, a sweeping side part with stylish front bangs, a button nose and an expression that says, “I know more than you think.” Even Hyland’s fans were quick to comment on how similar the two look.

“You should check your DNA,” a follower commented. “Always said you’re a QUEEN!!,” wrote another. “You need to move to England,” advised Queen Elizabeth a fan.

While it’s sadly not possible that Hyland is the secret child of William and Kate (both would have been only eight when the actor was born), there could be a chance that there’s royal blood *somewhere* in the star’s family tree. (If The Princess Diaries taught us anything, it’s that you should never give up hope that you’re secretly part of a monarchy.)

So Hyland, here’s our best advice: swab away, send off your DNA to Ancestry.com, and buy yourself a dress to wear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials, just to be safe. Because let’s be real, how incredible would it be to watch Hyland and her loveable Bachelor Nation boyfriend Wells Adams go from TV regals to legit royals?

