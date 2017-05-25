Sarah Hyland Slays Her Body-Shamers in a Must-Read Instagram Essay

Sarah Hyland has had it with body-shaming Insta trolls. After the Modern Family star posted a pic wearing a t-shirt that is raising money for the Anti-Bullying Alliance, she became the victim of online bullying with commenters specifically targeting her weight.

According to the eight screen Instagram story posted on Wednesday night, Hyland received backlash from online commenters telling her she was too skinny and telling her to “eat a burger.” She also quoted a commenter who said, “Your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting!”

Before you let out an “ughhhh people suck,” just wait. It gets better/worse.

In her essay response, Hyland owned up to the fact that her body has changed recently but revealed that it is because she has been on bed rest, resulting in a loss of muscle mass, as well as on medication that has made her face swell.

Hyland has been open about her life-long battle with kidney dysplasia, a condition that causes kidney function to gradually deteriorate. There is no cure, and in 2012, Hyland revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant, receiving a donor kidney from her father. According to her recent Insta essay, she is currently taking prednisone, a form of steroid used for kidney disorders and/or after a transplant. One common side-effect of the drug is changes in appetite and the swelling of hands, feet, and yes, the face.

The actress, who is currently starring in the TV remake of Dirty Dancing, ended her strong statement with a reminder.

“I am grateful for the life I live and you should be too,” she wrote. “Don’t let other’s comments alter any part of you!”

Amen, sister.

The anti bullying post Hyland’s pic, posted to Instagram on May 24, that reportedly spurred numerous comments about the actress’ weight and appearance, including accusations that she was promoting anorexia. Hyland responded to the body-shaming haters with the following essay published on her Instagram story, posted that same day.

