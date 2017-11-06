5 Times Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Were the Cutest on Instagram

It’s official: Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are THE cutest new couple.

After news broke that the 33-year-old Bachelor Nation stud and the 26-year-old Modern Family star are an item, we nearly lost our minds. Now, since they’ve made their relationship Instagram offish, we are legit dying of adorableness overload.

While details around their romance are light, it’s rumoured that the pair have been seeing each other for months. The timing of the relationship couldn’t be more perfect: Adams didn’t find love on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette or on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and Hyland split from British actor Dominic Sherwood earlier this year. As Chris Harrison would say, these two are here for the right reasons.

While we anxiously await more sweet pics from these two, here are Adams and Hyland’s cutest moments on Instagram so far. *WARNING: your heart may explode.*

When they stared into each others’ eyes and gave us all the feels

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

When they dressed up as characters from Stranger Things for Halloween

“Hey Eleven…. Make him piss his pants again #34; #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

11 hangin’ out with a 10 #strangerthings A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

When they showed off their silly sides



He puts up with me A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

When Hyland coyly tagged Adams in this pic

Mood. Always. A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

When they made fun of each other and themselves



Me: I look like Jim Morrison! Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloween A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Seriously, congrats you two. We ship you alllllll the way.

