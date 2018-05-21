Hark, the Official Royal Wedding Photos Are Here (Including This Sweet Shot!)

We’re still riding that royal wedding high, hbu? Thankfully, Kensington Palace just released three gorgeous shots from Harry and Meghan’s big day to get us through the rest of the long weekend

A black and white photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day, sitting on stairs

(Photograph: Getty)

Yes, it’s been more than 48 hours and no, we’re still not over it. If you plan to ride out your royal wedding high for as long as humanly possible, you’ll be just as grateful as we were when Kensington Palace released three official photographs from Harry and Meghan’s big day.

The photos, according to Hello! Canada, were taken after the royal wedding procession and before the super-secret evening reception. And they were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same v. handsome photog who shot their gorgeous engagement portraits.

The above shot of the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex was taken at the East Terrace at Windsor Castle, and we love Meghan’s side profile and super-sweet tendrils. (And tbh, we think the tendrils look better here than they did during the ceremony.)

: In this handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images)

(Photograph: Getty)

The next photo includes the bridesmaids and page boys (including a Mulroney twin on each side) as well as Meghan’s mom Doria, Charles and Camilla and of course the Queen. (This shot also makes it clear that Doria and HRH deliberately coordinated their greens—so lovely.)

An official wedding photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their bridesmaids and page boys

(Photograph: Getty)

And the final photo is a precious snap of all the bridemaids—including little Charlotte—and page boys.

As Canada heads back to work tomorrow after a glorious royal wedding-filled weekend, here’s hoping Kensington Palace has a few final gems to share to get us through the week.

