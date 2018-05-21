Hark, the Official Royal Wedding Photos Are Here (Including This Sweet Shot!)

Yes, it’s been more than 48 hours and no, we’re still not over it. If you plan to ride out your royal wedding high for as long as humanly possible, you’ll be just as grateful as we were when Kensington Palace released three official photographs from Harry and Meghan’s big day.

The photos, according to Hello! Canada, were taken after the royal wedding procession and before the super-secret evening reception. And they were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same v. handsome photog who shot their gorgeous engagement portraits.

The above shot of the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex was taken at the East Terrace at Windsor Castle, and we love Meghan’s side profile and super-sweet tendrils. (And tbh, we think the tendrils look better here than they did during the ceremony.)

The next photo includes the bridesmaids and page boys (including a Mulroney twin on each side) as well as Meghan’s mom Doria, Charles and Camilla and of course the Queen. (This shot also makes it clear that Doria and HRH deliberately coordinated their greens—so lovely.)

And the final photo is a precious snap of all the bridemaids—including little Charlotte—and page boys.

As Canada heads back to work tomorrow after a glorious royal wedding-filled weekend, here’s hoping Kensington Palace has a few final gems to share to get us through the week.

