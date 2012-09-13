Royal Style: Kate Middleton Tours Asia

Kate Middleton’s Tour of Asia 2012

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Singapore Tuesday morning, kicking off their tour of Asia and the South Pacific in honour of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. And to no one's surprise Kate Middleton arrived in style.







The Royal wore a kimono-style Jenny Packham dress with an orchid design for her first appearance, a naming ceremony for the Vanda William Catherine orchid, a flower named in their honour.