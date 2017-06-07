It’s no secret that our bad gal Rihanna is a trendsetter. Whether she’s rocking her badass Egyptian goddess tattoo or embracing the #FreeTheNipple movement, RiRi’s ballsy looks never disappoint. But Rihanna’s impact is more than skin deep: she’s fiercely confident and gives zero effs what anyone thinks of her—and encourages others to do the same.

Rihanna is the greatest! Here is an anonymous conversation with Rih and a fan who she helped to come out pic.twitter.com/UUrZJ2naHY — Dan (@DanSkelton2312) April 13, 2016

On May 30, sports blog Barstool Sports posted a disgusting—and since-deleted—critique of Rihanna’s body. Writer Chris Spags shamed the Barbadian singer for appearing to have gained a few pounds and implied that she’s going to make weight gain trendy.

Rihanna fans did not like my blog calling her fat and now I’m being cyberbulliedpic.twitter.com/iuvYIwW8gr — Suspended Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

Because, of course, there’s nothing more interesting than a woman gaining weight—specifically a woman so often referred to as an aggressive man-eating sex symbol. Heaven forbid RiRi go against the status quo and—*GASP*—be OK with her shape, or even more shocking, be happy with it. Not every human equates slimness with beauty.

As expected, our queen and annual Met Gala slayer is having none of it. She responded to the criticism with a simple (and hilarious) meme featuring rapper Gucci Mane at two different weights.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

To no one’s surprise, fans were super speedy to come to Rihanna’s defence.

Among the fan outcry were dozens of Tweets in support of her weight gain—and TBH, that isn’t much better than condemning it.

The bottom line is intention doesn’t really matter when you comment on women’s bodies. It’s great that RiRi superfans came to her defence, but why did they have to in the first place? Compliment or not, a woman’s figure is none of our damn business. So, thanks Barstool Sports for unintentionally igniting a super important conversation—even if we had to endure your horrendous comments to get here.

If you have a problem with Rihanna’s “weight gain” remind yourself… IT AINT YO LIFE, IT AINT YO PROBLEM & MIND YA BUSINESS. #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/IwLMOKux6B — Kìmmíe (@IstanDRIFTWOOD) May 31, 2017

Related:

See Every Look from Riri’s Most Badass Collection to Date

Calm Down, Internet! Why Rihanna’s Queen Pics Are NBD

The Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Movie We Needed Is Happening