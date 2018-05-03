BFF Breakup Alert: Rihanna Isn’t Friends With Drake and Now We’re Crying

Rihanna and Drake’s relationship has been the ultimate will they/won’t they roller-coaster, and in her recent Vogue cover story RiRi *finally* set the record straight.

In the interview, the “Wild Thoughts” singer discussed everything from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line to her upcoming reggae album, but the news about her relationship with Drizzy caught us completely off guard.

Rumours about a possibly romance between the Barbadian singer and the Canadian rapper have been swirling for nearly a decade, with many fans wondering if they were an item, or just good buds. Well, according to Rihanna, whatever friendship the two shared is now kaput. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she told Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi in their June 2018 issue. Hear that? It’s the sound of our hearts breaking.

Rihanna also dished about that VMA speech. In case you’ve blocked it from your memory, here’s what happened: Aubrey “Drake” Graham had the honour of presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Instead of a short and sweet intro, Drake used his time at the mic to profess his love for Rihanna. It basically felt like the final scene of a romantic comedy—minus the fact that it was v. uncomfortable to watch.

“We love the music, which can change styles from album to album. We love the videos, which change their artistic vision from year to year, but most of all, we love the woman who hasn’t changed since day one,” said Drake. He continued: “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Rihanna’s reaction was pretty lukewarm, to say the least. She looked visibly uncomfortable during Drake’s ode to her, and famously dodged a smooch by the rapper before delivering a speech of her own. In her conversation with Vogue, Rihanna recalled the awkward experience, explaining that compliments aren’t really her thing.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast,” she said.

We’ll probably never find out what really happened between these two, although we’ll bet that Drake’s constant battle to get out of Rihanna’s friend zone may have something to do with it. While the duo can collab to make seriously catchy tunes, they clearly don’t “work” together IRL.

