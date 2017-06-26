Rihanna Is Calling World Leaders to Action—& Twitter Wants Her to Be President

When it comes to giving back, our queen Robyn Rihanna Fenty doesn’t just talk the talk—she walks the walk, too. Last September, the 29-year-old singer was named an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education initiative, a fund dedicated to bringing quality education to developing countries.

As part of her role to keep leaders accountable, Rihanna recently took to Twitter to ask global policymakers if they’ll commit to #FundEducation. Our fearless RiRi even had a brief Twitter exchange with Canada’s very own Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Rihanna addressed Trudeau with a tweet that said, “I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?” Trudeau tweeted back, saying, “we’ve got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls’ education is in our feminist international development policy.”

.@rihanna we’ve got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls’ education is in our feminist international development policy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2017

She also called on German President Steffen Seibert and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, and they both responded. Because when RiRi calls, you answer.

Seibert responded to the singer, “education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013. Thanks for spreading the word!” and Macri, similarly, tweeted, “Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world.”

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017 Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

Rihanna is no stranger to philanthropy. Five years ago, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation—named after her grandfather and late grandmother—to offer financial support for educational and health programs worldwide. The initiative was recognized by Harvard earlier this year when it honoured RiRi with the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award.

Her foundation recently partnered with Global Partnership for Education on a trip to Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world, to raise awareness about education for children, specifically girls, in developing countries. She even started a scholarship program in 2016 to help Caribbean students attend college in the U.S.

Bad Gal’s political and humanitarian work has her devoted fans thinking RiRi needs to make a play for the White House. Did somebody say #Fenty2020?

Alright, world leaders and policymakers, it’s time to get to…



