Rihanna Just Cancelled Snapchat For Good

You know that thing where whatever Rihanna wears/uses/talks about immediately becomes the coolest thing ever that we all absolutely need to immediately procure? (Yes, we’ve done that with tiny sunglasses.) Well, the same logic goes for the stuff that Rihanna drags—if she hates it, we do too, duh—and today, we’re over Snapchat right along with her.

The social media platform, which was barely hanging on by a thread in terms of relevance already since Kylie Jenner destroyed it with a single tweet, made the utterly mind-boggling decision to publish an ad referencing the 2009 incident in which Chris Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna (he later pleaded guilty to felony assault and served nearly five years of probation for the attack) and Bad Gal had exactly the right amount of tolerance for that: ZERO.

The disgusting ad asked users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown”—for real.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

It’s not clear how long the ad was visible on the app but a statement to Us Weekly on March 14 said that it had been “reviewed and approved in error” and that is had since been removed for violating Snapchat’s advertising guidelines. “We are sorry that this happened,” the statement continued.

You know who’s not sorry? Rihanna, who caught wind of the ad and promptly put the final nail in Snapchat’s coffin.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” RiRi wrote on her Instagram Story on March 15. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!”

Her scathing takedown continued: “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet …. you let us down! Shame on you.”

“Throw the whole app-oligy away,” concludes the message.

Our queen has spoken!

