Rihanna Hilariously Shuts Down a Reporter When Asked About the Royal Wedding

Riri is all of us

Rihanna Royal Wedding: Rihanna and Prince Harry wear white clothing in Barbados.

Rihanna and Prince Harry in Barbados on December 1, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

Add this to the list of things you and Rihanna have in common: no invitation to the Royal Wedding. That’s right. Riri, who many may confuse as royalty because she’s a damn queen, isn’t going to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

In a recent interview with Access, the singer hilariously shut down a reporter who asked her if she was invited. In typically Riri fashion, she said (with the slightest bit of sass), “Why would you think I’m invited?” The reporter then brought up the fact that she has met Prince Harry, to which Rihanna said, “You met me, you think you’re coming to my wedding?” L. O. L.

Prior to this epic response, we learn that Rihanna didn’t even know that the Royal Wedding was coming up. When the reporter initially brought up the big day, Rihanna said, “So is that really coming up? Like soon or something?” The reporter stated, “In a week!” and Rihanna responded, “Oh shoot… I need to stay on the internet more.” I didn’t think it was possible to love Rihanna even more for always keeping it real, but this interview proved otherwise.

