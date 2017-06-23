Rihanna Proves—Once Again—Why She’s the BFF We All Need

Just when you thought Rihanna couldn’t get any more majestic, here she goes again—this time, sliding into a fan’s DMs, giving love advice like she’s their IRL best friend. And it’s advice we could all use.

The 29-year-old singer offered guidance to a fan coping with their first heartbreak (like we personally experienced during the emotional rollercoaster that was Rihanna and Drake—sigh).

“You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful!” our Bad Gal wrote. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

And this wasn’t the first time Queen Rih lent a caring hand to a fan in need. Remember that time she helped one of her admirers come out about their sexuality? So do we, and it was literally the most beautiful thing we’ve ever read. *Tear*

Rihanna is the greatest! Here is an anonymous conversation with Rih and a fan who she helped to come out pic.twitter.com/UUrZJ2naHY — Dan (@DanSkelton2312) April 13, 2016

Clearly, the Barbadian beauty truly appreciates her fanbase. Not only does she make the time to dole out heartfelt advice, she also doesn’t believe in charging $2,000 for a meet and greet (sorry, Biebs, we love you but we aren’t here for this greediness). Instead, she does them FOR. FREAKING. FREE. And they look like the most fun ever.

A post shared by @_whitley_ on Mar 13, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

Thank you for being you, you absolute queen.

