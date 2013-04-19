Dressing Canada’s Hottest Stars For The Juno Red Carpet

This year’s Juno Awards take place on April 21 in Regina. And while Saskatoon’s quaint capital boasts Prairie beauty and a booming economy, it’s also home to winters that endure long past the first day of spring. (The record daily low for that date is, after all, -29 C.) And so, our young nominees face that oh-so-Canuck question: What does one wear on a frigid red carpet? Luckily, our designers understand our temperatures. Here’s how we’d dress three of our favourite nominees.

Serena Ryder in Vawk

We suspect the indie-rocking double nominee would happily embrace an avant-garde look such as this cherry number. Indeed, who can remember the last time a Canadian chanteuse wore a trompe l’oeil suit to a major awards ceremony? Oh wait, it’s all coming back to us now…

Carly Rae Jepsen in Arthur Mendonça

Call us crazy, but the saccharine pop starlet (nominated in five categories!) could use some sophistication. Mendonça’s long lines and restrained femininity are an improvement over last year’s gauzy one-shoulder minidress; light layering also provides crucial protection from the elements.

Cold Specks in Caitlin Power

Yes, Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee Cold Specks (real name: Al Spyx) will have to endure bare arms, but Power—Prairie-born and bred—knows the warming power of leather! If this below-the-knee dress-short doesn’t keep the neo-soul singer warm, perhaps the metallic panel up top will.