BEST: Emma Stone

Givenchy knows how to make the perfect Oscars gown: from Audrey Hepburn in 1954 to Cate Blanchett in 2011. And now, I’m adding Emma Stone’s gown to their list of triumphs, because her gold Givenchy is breathing life into this year’s mostly disappointing red carpet looks. The fit is spot-on, the drop waist is perfect and the tiered fringe skirt is throwback glam at its finest. —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor