She may have become one of the most famous women in the world after her relationship with Prince Harry was confirmed, but Meghan Markle was a star in her own right before the dating rumours started circulating. And her good friend Priyanka Chopra wants everyone to know it.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (May 23) to discuss her new film Baywatch, Chopra was quick to defend Markle when Wendy steered the conversation to the topic of their relationship and referred to the American star as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.”

“Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her own achievements,” Chopra quipped, pointing out that the 35-year-old has many accomplishments—which shouldn’t be overshadowed by the fact that she’s dating a Royal. Wendy agreed with her, and Chopra laughed, adding a playful “just saying!”

Markle, who currently plays the role of Rachel Zane in Suits, is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and frequently works as an advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Much of her interest in world affairs stems from her studies in international relations at Northwestern University. She was also the face of Canadian retailer Reitmans and ran her own lifestyle blog The Tig, which she retired earlier this year.

Moving on from her gaff, Williams asked the Quantico star if she thinks Harry and Meghan will get married. “I hope so,” Chopra replied. “She seems happy… I think they look great together.”

The Bollywood megastar, who is famously private about her own relationships, added: “High-profile relationships are so stressful. As a friend, I wouldn’t want to add to that at all.”

