Why Directioners Are Already Obsessed with the Royal Baby

The latest news out of Kensington Palace has Directioners wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are secretly holding out for a 1D reunion. The now-disbanded group’s loyal fans are losing their minds over William and Kate’s announcement that their newborn baby boy is named Louis Arthur Charles. The devoted fandom was quick to point out that there’s already a royal Louis: the 26-year-old prince of their hearts, Louis Tomlinson. They’ve also speculated that the name could’ve landed on Kate’s radar after she crossed paths with the “Back to You” singer at the Royal Variety Performance in November. The One Direction member–who is already a dad to two-year-old Freddie with his ex, Briana Jungwirth–was thrilled to let the world know that gents named Louis always look out for one another.

Young Louis welcome to the world. I’ll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 27, 2018

While some fans were extra excited to see their bb Louis shine solo, others were quick to point out that he’s not the only royal namesake in the group.

Prince Harry Styles

Prince Louis Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/Uskiygn1pb — Larry Queen (@Strong_AsLarry) April 27, 2018 prince louis william tomlinson and prince harry edward styles are the real royals here — T . ◟̽◞̽ (@hedgexfrog) April 27, 2018

You see, it’s difficult to hear royal news and not point out that Prince Harry Styles still reigns over songs, hairstyles and most importantly, Gucci suits. The “Sign of the Times” singer’s pal, James Corden, also couldn’t resist bringing him up during The Late Late Show this week. In an opening monologue about the birth of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sibling, Corden said: “The boy is now fifth in line to the British throne—right behind Harry Styles.”

When it comes time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a family, we think Liam Niall Zayn has a nice ring to it.

