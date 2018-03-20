Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Cake Will Be *Royally* Amazing

If you’re like us, you’re jumping at any chance to get juicy deets on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding, and Kensington Palace has *finally* dropped the crumb we’ve been waiting for: details on the cake.

In a statement released on Twitter, Kensington Palace revealed that the royal couple have chosen London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak to create the sweet centrepiece. According to the statement, the confection will be a “lemon elderflower cake covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers” and will “incorporate the bright flavours of spring.” Sounds dreamy!

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Who is Claire Ptak?

Ptak, who is originally from California, is the owner of Violet Cakes, an organic bakery located in East London, as well as the author of a variety of dessert-themed recipe books. Markle knew the baker long before wedding plans were in the works, having interviewed Ptak for her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig. Ptak’s cakes incorporate seasonal and organic ingredients, and are often decorated with real flowers and greenery.

What she has in common with Harry and Meghan

On her IG, Ptak excitedly confirmed the announcement, noting that both Markle and Prince Harry “share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”

Poppies and eucalyptus on an Amalfi lemon curd cake A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:43am PST Delicious ingredients The signature buttercream icing that adorn Ptak’s cakes is made by “whipping up butter and sugar then gently folding in fresh fruit purees, melted Valrhona dark chocolate, freshly brewed espresso, home-made flower cordials or dark caramel made with sea salt,” according to the Violet Bakery website.

Along with elderflower, Violet Bakery offers gooseberry, rhubarb and Alphonso mango frostings for spring. Customers can also opt for gluten-free, refined sugar-free and vegan cakes for their special events.

Ptak’s previous celeb clientele

Harry and Megan aren’t Ptak’s first A-list clients; she also created a vegan first birthday cake for acclaimed British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s son, River.

It’s safe to assume that Ptak’s client list will grow a ton after this announcement, so if you want to order your own version of the royal wedding cake for your viewing party *ahem, raises hand* we’d suggest you put in your order soon!

Related:

Peep The First Offish Pics of an *Engaged* Meghan Markle & Prince Harry!

Who Will Be Meghan Markle’s Maid of Honour?

Did Meghan Markle Have to Get Baptized to Marry in the Church of England?