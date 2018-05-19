Everything You Need to Know About Today’s Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding is *finally* here, and we are supes excited. From what Meghan Markle is wearing to who is on the guest list, here is everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Marke’s big day.

The guests

It’s a star-studded event! Celebs including Idris Elba (and his Canadian fiancé Sabrina Dhowre), Oprah Winfrey, Amal and George Clooney, James Blunt, Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian, Victoria and David Beckham, Carey Mulligan, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy are all watching Markle walk down the aisle. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Pippa Middleton and the Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer and his wife Karen are also at the church.

Actors Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arriving at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/OeLM7yBMUV — Chatelaine (@Chatelaine) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry is sporting a sexy beard

Despite much speculation that Harry will shave his beard (apparently the Queen doesn’t like it), he is sporting his scruff for the big do. He’s also wearing a traditional military uniform, just like Prince William did.

Markle’s arrival

Markle headed to the wedding with her mom Doria Ragland, who is sporting a mint green dress and matching fascinator. It’s protocol that the bride arrives last, so after Ragland entered the church, Markle arrived in a car with Jessica Mulroney‘s twin sons, page boys Brian and John.

Markle’s dress

The bride’s long-sleeve gown is by British designer Claire Waight Keller, who is the artistic director at Givenchy. Her hair is in her signature messy bun, and she’s wearing Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara—lent to her by the Queen. (Read all about Markle’s bridal look here.)

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George’s Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Hj79je8glV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The fashion

The fashion is a bit underwhelming, IMO, with most guests playing it super safe. Kate Middleton’s yellow coat is by Alexander McQueen, her hat by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Markle’s BFF Jessica went Canadian, and is wearing a royal blue cap-sleeve dress by Montreal designer Di Carlo Couture. Oprah is decked out in a light pink Stella McCartney tiered dress.

Prince Harry *will* wear a wedding band

Unlike his big bro Prince William, Harry *will* wear a wedding band on his finger (Prince Charles wears one, too). When Will and Kate tied the knot in 2011, only William put a ring on Kate’s finger, but the Order of Service shows Markle placing a ring on Harry’s finger as well. Markle and Harry’s bands are likely to be made of precious Welsh gold, following suit with royal tradition.

Markle will not vow to “obey” her husband

Markle is a proud feminist, so it’s no surprise that she won’t make any promises to “obey” her hubby. It was Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, who was first to abolish the promise from her vows to Prince Charles, and Kate followed suit when she wed Prince William.

