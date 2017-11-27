Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged: Here’s Everything We Know

Prince Harry has indeed put a ring on it. After intense speculation and anticipation (with many believing the big news was to drop last Thursday) Prince Charles has finally announced the engagement of Harry and Meghan Markle—with a wedding to come in spring 2018. (Could it be April 20?)

The “trilogy” (read “three-stone”) ring was reportedly designed by Prince Harry (#swoon) and is comprised of a central diamond from Botswana surrounded by two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection, set in white gold with a yellow gold band.

After the news was officially announced, the newly-engaged couple appeared in the Kensington Palace Gardens for a photo call; Meghan repped Canada v. nicely in a white Line trench coat (site is literally already crashing) and Birks earrings. During a supes brief Q & A session, Meghan called the engagement “romantic,” with Harry noting that more details would come later today in a televised interview; he also said that he knew Meghan was the one “the very first time we met.” (#doubleswoon).

The engagement news came early Monday. In an official statement, Prince Charles noted that he was “delighted” to announce the engagement—which apparently took place in London earlier this month—and that Harry had “sought and received the blessing of Miss Markle’s parents.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

He also stated that the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, but we knew that already.

In a series of tweets, the Palace also released well wishes from Prince William and Kate, who said that “it has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together:”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

(That all sounds very chummy, so perhaps this blind item from Lainey Gossip *isn’t* about Meghan and Kate?)

Stay tuned for all the details from the couple’s televised interview with the BBC’s Mishal Husain, airing Monday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Related:

Exsqueeze Me, Is Meghan Markle About to Move into Kensington Palace?

Elaine Lui Answers All Your Questions About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Is This The Woman Who Introduced Prince Harry to Meghan Markle?