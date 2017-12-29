Chrissy Teigen & More Celebs With Babes on the Way in 2018

Guys, 2017 was not the best. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re def not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, the news that Chrissy Teigen and at least two Kardashians have babies on the way is a bit of happy celeb news that we needed, yes? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime in 2018.

(Photo: instagram.com/khloekardashian) Khloé Kardashian I mean, this one wasn’t the *biggest* surprise, but it doesn’t mean Khloé Kardashian’s sweet Instagram announcement that she’s expecting a baby with her NBA player love, Tristan Thompson, made us squeal any less. “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” she writes, making hearts explode everywhere. Does anyone deserve utter happiness more than Khloé after everything she went through with her former husband, Lamar Odom? We think not. Now show us your cute maternity outfits, Khlo-money!

